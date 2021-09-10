Living in Washington, D.C. on 9/11; I was a witness to history

My brother-in-law worked at the Pentagon at the time. I tried calling him on his cell phone, then his work phone. There was no answer, only busy signals. I couldn't get through to my sister. The phone lines were jammed; no one could contact anyone. I found out later that my brother-in-law was safe at home.

My office closed for the day, and we were told not to come back the next day.

On the Washington beltway as I headed home at 11 a.m., traffic was at a standstill. Everyone was trying to get out of the city at the same time.

F-15 fighter jets were roaring overhead, buzzing our cars, patrolling the Washington skies. Drivers had their windows down and I could hear car radios tuned to the news as we sat stuck in traffic. I could see people crying in their cars around me as everyone was trying without success to use their cell phones.

We lived in Reston, near Dulles Airport, where the plane that hit the Pentagon had taken off from. We were used to hearing constant air traffic, but during the three days that flights were grounded, the skies were eerily silent.

Overnight, American flags suddenly appeared on every car, front door and street corner. Huge flags were draped from every highway overpass on Interstate 95 and the I-495 beltway.