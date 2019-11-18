Lehman signs Drake commitment
West Liberty's Haylee Lehman officially signed on to play softball for Drake University after graduation.
As a junior last season, Lehman hit for a .602 average with a .645 on-base percentage and .699 slugging mark.
Lehman accounted for four double and four triples as well as 11 RBI while hitting leadoff and playing shortstop for a Comets team that finished 30-6 and made the school's first trip to the Class 3A state tournament, where they placed third.
As a sophomore, Lehman hit .510 with an on-base percentage of .623.
"Haylee is a great all-around softball player," West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. "She is equally as strong in the classroom and as a leader for our team. We look forward to her having an excellent senior season for the Comets."
