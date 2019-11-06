L-M logo

SEISC all-conference volleyball selections released

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference announced the all-conference teams for the 2019 volleyball season.

First-team selections for the North division included Kylee Sanders and McKenna Hohenadel of Louisa-Muscatine.

Sanders, a junior, led the Falcons with 306 kills this season. She also registered 28 aces, 143 digs and 89 combined solo and assisted blocks.

Hohenadel, a sophomore, was selected as a setter after her 548-assist effort in 2019.

Among the second-team selections were Wapello's Lindsy Massner and Holly Massner as well as Kayla Beenen and Emma Milder from Columbus along with Shadyn Bishop from Louisa-Muscatine.

Lindsy Massner, a sophomore, led the Arrows with 131 kills and was second on the team with 61 total blocks. Senior Holly Massner had a team-high 381 assists this season as well as 23 blocks and 38 aces.

Beenen, a senior, recorded 103 kills and 28 aces in 2019 as well as 127 digs. Wildcat junior Milder led the team with 213 digs and was selected as a libero.

Bishop, a senior, was second on the Falcons with 136 kills and 37 ace serves.

Honorable mention selections from area schools included: Taylor Howell and Olivia Carrier from Columbus; Hailey Sanders and Mallory Mashek from Louisa-Muscatine, and; Gracie Gustison and Courtney Matthews from Wapello.

Helania Hillyard, a senior from Mediapolis, was named the conference's player of the year and Mediapolis' Erin Steffener was awarded coach of the year honors.

