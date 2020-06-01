Local briefs

L-M softball is preseason No. 2

The Louisa-Muscatine softball team, which finished second the Iowa Class 3A state tournament a year ago, is ranked second in Class 2A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason rankings that were released Monday.

The Muskies are one of five Mississippi Athletic Conference teams in the rankings. Davenport Assumption, aiming for a record fourth consecutive state crown, begins the summer No. 1 in Class 3A. North Scott, last year's state runner-up in 4A, is second in that classification with Pleasant Valley eighth in 5A and Bettendorf 15th in 5A.