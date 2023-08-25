The DeWitt Parks & Recreation department is hosting the Kate Martin basketball camp on Sunday at Central DeWitt High School.

Martin is team captain for the Hawkeyes, who are coming off a run to the NCAA national championship game last season.

She will be joined at Sunday’s event by teammates Gabbie Marshall, Hannah Stuelke, Sydney Affolter and Jada Gyamfi as well as some team managers for the event that is sold out, making out at 150 participants.

The camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 5th through 8th grade students, with a maximum capacity of 150 individuals.

Following the camp, time will be set aside for a question and answer session, photos & autographs. Campers can bring one item to be signed.

Further information can be found on the city’s website (https://parks.cityofdewittiowa.org/) and Facebook page.