Congressman Dave Loebsack will be continuing his Coffee with your Congressman tour with stops in West Branch, Muscatine and West Liberty today. At each stop, Loebsack will be available to chat with constituents about issues of concern, answer questions and provide casework assistance.
These gatherings will be held at diners and coffee shops to give the congressman an opportunity to meet with and hear directly from Iowans in a one-on-one setting. Last year, he held 25 stops on his Coffee with your Congressman tour throughout Iowa’s Second District. All tour stops are open to the public and media.
He will be in Muscatine at 1:30 p.m. at the Coffee Belt, 21 E. 2nd St., and at West Liberty at 3 p.m. at El Patio, 214 N. Columbus St.
