Congressman Dave Loebsack announced Friday that he will be continuing his Coffee with your Congressman tour with stops in West Branch, Muscatine and West Liberty on Saturday March 16.
At each stop, Loebsack will be available to chat with constituents about issues of concern, answer questions and provide casework assistance. These gatherings will be held at diners and coffee shops to give the congressman an opportunity to meet with and hear directly from Iowans in a one-on-one setting.
All tour stops are open to the public and media. Here's the list for next Saturday:
- At Muscatine at 1:30 p.m. at Coffee Belt on 210 East 2nd Street
- At West Liberty at 3 p.m. at El Patio, at 214 North Columbus Street
- At West Branch at 9:15 a.m. at Reid's Beans, 106 E. Main Street
