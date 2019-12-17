Position: Defensive end

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

High school: Lewis Central

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 256 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Four stars

Committed: Feb. 3, 2019

Other power-five offers: Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska

Primary recruiter: Kelvin Bell

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments