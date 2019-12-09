ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-8-16-25-29

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-13-22-23-31

Mon. Lotto: 2-15-34-41-43-44

Extra shot: 8

Jackpot: $14 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-3

Pick 3 Evening: 1-5-4

Pick 4 Midday: 9-3-2-9

Pick 4 Evening: 4-3-2-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-16-27-39-45 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 8-16-22-28-49

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $5.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-8-4

Pick Three Evening: 1-5-3

Pick Four Midday: 9-4-9-0

Pick Four Evening: 3-9-5-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 20-31-40-46-61

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 5

Jackpot: $314 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 18-42-53-62-66

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $140 million

