A revised Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Iowa Highway 61 Wapello bypass proposal as gained the conditional approval of a second local government Tuesday.
The Louisa County Board of Supervisors approved the plan during its regular meeting.
Although the supervisors approved the proposal — which calls for a slip ramp interchange south of Wapello, a gravel connector road to be constructed between K Avenue and the existing U.S. Highway 61; and a paved emergency vehicle median crossover south of the slip ramp interchange — they added three riders to that decision.
The first rider would seek to keep open 70th Street, which the DOT proposal called for closing, along with 65th Street. The supervisors also said they wanted the gravel connector road to be constructed to the county’s farm-to-market standards, and they proposed the DOT meet with landowners to locate the gravel connector at the most beneficial location to the owner.
Two of the riders — keeping 70th open and upgrading the gravel connector — had been part of a Sept. 19 decision by the Wapello City Council to approve the DOT plan.
The supervisors added the additional condition after supervisor Chris Ball pointed out an irrigation system would be impacted by the DOT’s initial connector location.
The board also agreed that locating the connector closer to the community might aid in future annexation decisions by the city council.
County engineer Larry Roehl said he would submit a letter to the DOT explaining the board’s acceptance of the state agency’s offer.
Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt also updated the board on several other secondary roads department projects as part of their standard weekly report.
Shutt told the board that work on 160th Street north of Grandview was nearly complete and the road would likely be open later in the week. He also reported work on the new maintenance shop at the Wapello office site was progressing, with carpentry work on the laboratory and mezzanine being completed. Some HVAC and electrical work remained, he said.
The board tabled action on a possible request to vacate a county alley right of way in Toolesboro, after deciding a zoning determination was needed. Board chair Brad Quigley said even if the board approved disposing of the property to the adjacent landowner, who apparently owns the ground on either side of the right of way, zoning regulations might still prohibit the owner from building on the site.
Roehl also reported the Highway 99 replacement bridge work was progressing. On a related issue, he told the board that a plan by the bridge contractor to file a lawsuit against Windstream Communications for delaying the start of work was probably dead. According to Roehl, Windstream has entered into bankruptcy and officials with the company said it was too late to file a new claim against it.
Shutt also updated the board on FEMA recovery efforts.
Following the regular meeting, the board also reported it was reviewing the circumstances involving a traffic spot of Paul Greufe of Davenport, Louisa County’s human resources consultant.
According to a published report in the Quad-City Times, Greufe was apparently stopped in May in Linn County and refused to submit to a breath test. He apparently later pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated.
A Cedar County deputy stopped and arrested Greufe on Sept. 16 in Tipton on a charge of driving while revoked, the Times article continued.
“We’re looking into it to see what happened before we do anything,” Quigley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.