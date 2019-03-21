WAPELLO — Add the title of interim director for the Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) to Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner’s list of jobs, following a decision by the Louisa County EMA Commission Wednesday.
Turner, who serves as the commission chair, agreed to accept the position once current director Staci Griffin completes her last day on the job next week. Griffin submitted her resignation earlier this month after accepting another position with an insurance company. Her last day will be March 26.
Griffin has served as the EMA director for over 10 years.
Initially it appeared the commission might rely on several of its members to fill in for Griffin until a permanent replacement is found.
“There may be a lot of us become emergency managers,” commission member and county supervisor Randy Griffin said.
However, Staci Griffin said state emergency management officials would not have accepted that arrangement.
“You need to name an interim, because they will only talk to that one contact person. If you need assets or resources or something — if you need sandbags, if you need (flood barriers), if you need pumps, they will not take orders from multiple people,” she told the commission.
With that explanation, commission member Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine said two people were logical interim directors.
“Either a supervisor or the sheriff,” he said.
Randy Griffin agreed.
“I think it would be either me or the sheriff,” he said.
Although Turner initially suggested a decision would not be needed until Staci Griffin’s resignation became effective, he later agreed to be named to the interim position.
“If you need to put a name down, put my name and number,” he said, adding the county sheriff’s number could also be used to handle telephone calls to the EMA.
Although that decision covered the actual EMA director’s position, Staci Griffin also served as the Louisa County E911 Board secretary, E911 sign distribution coordinator and the Louisa County Safety Officer.
Louisa County E911 Board Chair Bill Small requested Staci Griffin be allowed to continue in that position.
“Staci has done a fantastic job,” he said explaining she understood the budget and had been able to provide a clearer picture to his board of its finances and processes.
However, commission members indicated that splitting the E911 duties away from the EMA director’s position could affect county funding for the director’s position.
Turner also pointed out the commission had gone through several different boards to work out the funding arrangement, and to make a hurried decision on the request now could become a problem later.
“I don’t think we are making any final decisions tonight,” he said, and the rest of the commission agreed, tabling the proposal until it is able to review the current job description and other details of the job.
A work session for the commission was scheduled for 7 p.m. next Wednesday, in the board room of the county annex.
Meanwhile, several commission members praised Staci Griffin’s work performance as the emergency management director.
“I really think Staci did a fantastic job,” Oakville Mayor Benita Grooms said.
Turner agreed.
“You have elevated this position and brought a lot to the table,” he said.
