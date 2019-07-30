Addison Randall has been crowned queen of the Louisa County Fair. First runner-up was Gracie Morrison; second runner-up, Amber Martens; and third runner-up, Abbie Kinsley.
Kayla Beenen won the Fair Spirit Award. Randall was named Miss Leadership. Kinsley was named Miss Personality.
Overall Academic Award went to Hannah Kemper and Academic Achievement Awards were given to Randall, Claire Hoeg, and Beenen.
Morrison won the People's Choice Award.
