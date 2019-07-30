Brelynn Randall has been crowned the Louisa County Junior Fair Queen.
Keetyn Townsley was named first runner-up.
Jacie Hoeg was given the Fair Spirit Award. Randall was named Miss Leadership and Townsley was named Miss Personality.
Randall and Townsley shared the Overall Academic Award and Academic Achievement Awards went to Hoeg and Emily Hemphill.
Townsley won the People's Choice Award.
