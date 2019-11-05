WAPELLO — At least one Louisa County supervisor will need more convincing before Louisa County and the Louisa County Solid Waste Commission change the status of transfer station employees.
Supervisor chair Brad Quigley, who is also the board of supervisors’ representative on the commission, outlined the need for the 28E agreement to make the workers county employees during the board’s regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.
The commission was forced to reorganize its operation at the Wapello Transfer Station this month after former contractor Gabe Hewitt submitted a 60-day notice that he was terminating his contract.
In addition to managing the trash at the station’s collection building, Hewitt used his semi-truck to haul garbage from the station to a Milan, Illinois, landfill. Hewitt and his wife Christina also provided the administration for the transfer station’s scale house operations, including personnel management of the station’s three part-time employees.
Hewitt’s last day at the station was Nov. 4, and last week the commission approved a new hauling and garbage management contract with Jon Brauns of Muscatine. Brauns started his portion of duties on Monday.
However, that agreement did not cover the scale house operations. Quigley and LCSWC chair Phil Kaalberg had suggested to the commission during its Oct. 30 meeting, where the contract with Brauns was approved, that a 28E agreement identifying the scale house personnel as county employees would be the best option for the commission.
The employees would be paid through the county system and be eligible to receive the same benefits as other county employees, the two had explained to the rest of the commission.
At Tuesday’s meeting with the rest of the supervisors, Quigley repeated that assessment, adding while the discussion is held on the proposed agreement, Christina Hewitt would continue to supervise the scale house operation.
“I think that is the only way to keep tipping fees down,” Quigley told supervisors Chris Ball and Randy Griffin about the proposed agreement.
He said the agreement identifying the current employees and possibly a future full-time site manager as county employees would reduce insurance and other costs to the commission.
Quigley stressed that any costs for the employees would be handled by the commission and would not be paid by the county.
“(The LCSWC) will reimburse the county for all expenses,” Quigley assured the other two supervisors.
Despite that pledge, Griffin questioned how the LCSWC employees would fit into the rest of the county personnel system.
“Will (they) be subject to the handbook?” Griffin asked Quigley.
“I would say yes, but I would need (commission agreement),” Quigley replied.
Griffin continued to question the proposal and suggested he was uncertain about supporting it.
“I worry about your employee versus county employee — the discipline, hiring and firing — I’m not sure (the commission) shouldn’t write the check,” Griffin said.
Quigley asked Griffin to study the proposal and said the issue would be placed on next week’s supervisors’ agenda for more formal discussion.
In other action, the board:
- Held a public hearing and later in the meeting approved the vacation of an alley in Toolesboro to adjacent property owner Wayne Lee.
- Agreed to hold a Nov. 19 public hearing to consider a planning and zoning recommendation to rezone approximately 30 acres of land south of Wapello from A1 to R1.
- Approved a 28E agreement to provide county engineering assistance to Fredonia for a drainage improvement project.
