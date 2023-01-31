Louisa supervisors hold budget reviews

WAPELLO — Fiscal Year 2024 budget reviews for individual Louisa County offices and departments began Tuesday, Jan. 24, following the county Board of Supervisors meeting and continued on Thursday.

The main review by the supervisors Tuesday was the budget proposal for the secondary roads department. In a budget summary he included at the beginning of his proposal, county engineer Adam Shutt indicated he expected revenue next year to be around $4,506,587 and expenses to top out at $5,210,496.

That would leave a budget shortfall of $703,909, which would drop the anticipated FY 23 year-end balance of $3,626,821 down to the FY 24 year-end balance of $2,922,912.

Major budget items in the proposal included $130,000 to cover a 15% rock material cost increase; $665,000 for machinery; and $400,000 for the planned Grandview bypass project.

The proposal also included the 10% salary hike negotiated with the union representing secondary roads department and sheriff department employees, which the supervisors eventually extended to most of the remaining county staff.

Shutt pointed out to the supervisors that additional revenue support may be needed in the future, with the department’s auditor end-of-the year balance showing a steady decrease after the current year.

In other budget discussions on Tuesday, the supervisors reviewed the proposals for the county attorney, supervisors, conservation board, auditor and treasurer.

Salary hikes, including a 21% increase for county attorney Adam Parsons were the major cause for the office’s spending increase from $281,231 to $332,103.

Parsons did point out his office had collected nearly $109,300 in delinquent court debt, although most of that revenue goes to the state or the county’s general fund.

The supervisors’ proposal also included some salary growth increases, but otherwise maintained its current spending levels. The total supervisors’ expenses would increase from $151,218 to an estimated $166,363.

Katie Hammond, executive director of the Louisa County Conservation Board, reported the increased wages, $125,000 development work at Eden Park and a $30,000 additional line item for equipment & machinery would boost its general fund spending from $546,180 to $683,851.

Hammond also presented budgets for the department’s Conservation Reserve Fund and REAP Fund.

Auditor Sandi Sturgell presented a proposed budget that even with the increased salaries was projected to drop from $322,265 to $319,247. The decrease is due to reductions in election expenses and office equipment and furniture.

The proposed budget presented by treasurer Vicki Frank showed a small increase from $326,657 to $344,554 because of the increased salaries.

The supervisors continued the budget reviews on Thursday, focusing on county sheriff Brad Turner’s proposal for his office.

Turner’s proposal included three separate budgets covering confidential investigations, jail and the sheriff’s office.

Confidential investigations are projected to drop from $5,000 to $2,500, while jail spending would also drop from $1,066,023 this year to a projected $1,026,759.

The sheriff’s budget would grow from $2,000,648 to $2,559,846. Turner and Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt pointed to possible academy costs, purchase of three squads, increased salaries and higher insurance for the increase.

Turner did point out the rates paid by some of the communities in the county that contract with his office for law enforcement would not change in FY 24 but likely would in FY 25.

The supervisors also reviewed the county’s safety budget with safety coordinator Brian Hall’s request of $6,723, which included CPR training for county employees.

The supervisors will continue the budget discussion following its Tuesday, Jan. 31, meeting.