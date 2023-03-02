Finalizing the details on a proposed school resource officer position in the Columbus School District may take a new round of meetings, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt told the board of supervisors Tuesday.

Marquardt, who has been spearheading the effort over the past several months, suggested frustration was building over establishing the position, especially after recent meetings he had with the Columbus Junction City Council and Columbus School Board.

The city council met Feb. 22 and agreed to provide around $55,000 in funding over the next five years for the school resource officer. However, that was less than the initially proposed $97,500 five-year cost included in the proposed 28E agreement Marquardt had developed between the county and the city.

It also differed from an original proposal that called for the city to pay 20 percent of the school resource officer costs, with the county picking up 5 percent and the school providing 75 percent.

Marquardt told the supervisors that he had reminded the city officials during his meeting with them, that the Iowa Supreme Court had held cities responsible for law enforcement within their area.

Supervisor Shawn Maine said came away from the Feb. 22 meeting with city officials disappointed.

Meanwhile, the Columbus School Board meeting on Monday had also been frustrating and confusing, Marquardt said.

He explained the school board had agreed to fund its 75 percent share of the position, but then had not actually approved the agreement to actually establish it.

Marquardt said he met with a school board member after the meeting to resolve any issues, but suggested a more inclusive meeting involving school, city and county officials might be needed.

The supervisors asked him to proceed with that effort and keep them updated on progress.

In other action, the supervisors approved a $262 special claim for a monthly insurance payment that had been inadvertently omitted from last week’s claim list.

A $956 payout for unpaid casual, holiday comp and other comp time was approved for Aspen Bromwell, who recently resigned from the LCSO.

In another action involving Marquardt and the County Complex, which houses the LCSO/Jail facility and other county offices, the board approved a $7,675 exploratory demolition bid from Evolve Contracting, Morning Sun.

The company plans to remove ceiling panels, insulation and other material to uncover plumbing systems suspected of leaking in a portion of the Complex. Once any leaks or other needed repairs are discovered, the county will seek new bids for that work.

The supervisors also accepted a proposal from Per Mar to update the security system at the courthouse. Under the accepted option, the county will pay $950 for the update’s installation and a $45 monthly fee.

The board also held a public hearing on the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 24 Maximum Tas Dollars. There were no comments during the hearing.

In final action, the board met with Rebecca McReynolds and Cody McCleary to discuss complaints over accumulated trash and other debris at the Woodland Trailer Park, which the two own and operate.

Louisa County Zoning Administrator Brian Thye had recently sent a letter to the owners advising them to have the area cleaned.

The two agreed to continue working with tenants, adding spring and fall cleanup days are held each year. They agreed to provide a 30-day update to the board.

The supervisors also authorized county treasurer Vicki Frank to implement a new collection method for unpaid property taxes on mobile home units. Frank estimated around $156,000 in uncollected taxes is owed, although much of that is likely not collectable.

Under the new program, Frank will place a hold on the mobile home owner’s annual vehicle registration until the back taxes are paid or other satisfactory plan is established.