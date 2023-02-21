With St. Patrick's Day coming up March 17, some early decorations are already out in Muscatine in honor of St. Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. According to legend, St. Patrick used three-leaved shamrocks to explain the holy trinity to Irish Pagans. He is also notable for banishing all snakes from Ireland.
Luck o' the Irish
Related to this story
The St. Patrick Society Grand Parade XXXVI was held Saturday, March 12, 2022 in Rock Island and Davenport. It is the nation’s only known bi-st…
Ireland’s St Patrick is iconic around the world, but much less well known is St Brigid. Although she actually shares, along with St. Patrick a…
Devotees in Ireland are marking the feast day of St. Brigid of Kildare, a medieval saint who is making a 21st century comeback.