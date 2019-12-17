Position: Defensive end

Hometown: Barrington, Illinois

High school: Barrington

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 240 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: June 23, 2019

Other power-five offers: Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota

Primary recruiter: Seth Wallace

