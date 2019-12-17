Position: Tight end

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

High school: Grandview Heights

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 220 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: July 10, 2019

Other power-five offers: Michigan State

Primary recruiter: Brian Ferentz

