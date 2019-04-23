042419-mccalmon-lynn

April 21, 2019

MUSCATINE — Lynn McCalmon, 66, of Muscatine passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus, Muscatine.

A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the American Legion, Muscatine. Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine, is caring for Lynn's family and arrangements.

