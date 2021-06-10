Man faces felony charges after high speed chase

WAPELLO – A high speed chase into Muscatine County by Wapello police officers ended in an accident and felony charges for a convicted sex offender who led the chase.
According to a press release from the police department, at about 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, officers conducted a traffic stop near Spruce Street and Highway 61 on a 2005 Buick Century for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle abruptly pulled into a local business and the driver, identified as Timothy Dickinson, 30, of Davenport, a registered sex offender, attempted to enter the business. Dickinson then returned to the vehicle and attempted to back up, nearly striking a Wapello Police cruiser.
The release said Dickinson refused to stop and his window was shattered by an officer with a collapsible baton in an attempt to subdue Dickinson. The officer was injured in the process. Dickinson then led officers on a chase that reached speed of up to 100 mph through Wapello on Highway 61. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa Department of Transportation joined the chase, which was then reaching speeds of over 110 mph over 15 miles. During the time, officers reported Dickinson and a female passenger were throwing full bottle of pop and chasing officers for unknown reasons.
Dickinson continued into Muscatine County where he crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic near 33rd Street and Highway 61. Muscatine County Sheriff deputies attempted to set up stop sticks – a device to deflate tires – during this time. Dickinson attempted to elude the stop sticks and crashed into a Muscatine County Sheriff’s Chevy Tahoe, likely totaling it. A deputy near the crash sustained minor injuries.
According to the release, Dickinson continued to resist arrest and was uncooperative. Dickinson was subdued by a TASER and multiple officers and deputies. After he was taken into custody, it was learned Dickinson was fleeing officers due to multiple felony outstanding sex offender registry violation arrest warrants. He was also found to be in possession of over 7 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and admitted to swallowing 3.5 grams of meth. Both subjects were provided medical attention. Both law enforcement officers received medical treatment and are back on duty.
Dickinson has been charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, a Class B felony; eluding – injury/OWI, a Class D felony; interference with official acts – officer injury, and serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; reckless driving, a simple misdemeanor; and the simple misdemeanors of speeding, no insurance, no driver’s license, defective muffler, no seat belt, driving on the wrong side of the highway, and littering. He remains in the Louisa County Jail under $75,000 cash bond as well as having multiple outstanding arrest warrants.
Further felony charges are forthcoming by the Iowa State Patrol and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.