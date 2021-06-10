Man faces felony charges after high speed chase

WAPELLO – A high speed chase into Muscatine County by Wapello police officers ended in an accident and felony charges for a convicted sex offender who led the chase.

According to a press release from the police department, at about 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, officers conducted a traffic stop near Spruce Street and Highway 61 on a 2005 Buick Century for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle abruptly pulled into a local business and the driver, identified as Timothy Dickinson, 30, of Davenport, a registered sex offender, attempted to enter the business. Dickinson then returned to the vehicle and attempted to back up, nearly striking a Wapello Police cruiser.

The release said Dickinson refused to stop and his window was shattered by an officer with a collapsible baton in an attempt to subdue Dickinson. The officer was injured in the process. Dickinson then led officers on a chase that reached speed of up to 100 mph through Wapello on Highway 61. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa Department of Transportation joined the chase, which was then reaching speeds of over 110 mph over 15 miles. During the time, officers reported Dickinson and a female passenger were throwing full bottle of pop and chasing officers for unknown reasons.