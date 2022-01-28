If you are interested in adopting her, please fill out an application, using the link below. Please specify which dog... View on PetFinder
MUSCATINE – An inmate in Muscatine County Jail died on Saturday and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation.
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man pleaded not guilty to allegedly hitting a woman directing traffic with his car and leaving the scene. A trial is s…
WAPELLO — The Louisa-Muscatine School District will create a school resource officer position under a cost-sharing plan endorsed by the Louisa…
CORALVILLE — Hannah Rogers hugged her coaches and then embraced her mom. Tears were shed.
MUSCATINE – The third house fire in Muscatine inside of a month was extinguished early Monday. No cause has been determined for the blaze.
MUSCATINE —The Muscatine Community School District is retooling mental health support options for students, the school board learned during Mo…
MUSCATINE — Last week, Muscatine County saw another jump in positive COVID-19 cases.
WAPELLO — The second-degree murder trial of a Fairfield man accused of murdering his girlfriend during a vehicle crash has been continued unti…
A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine trafficking conviction was arrested Monday on a w…
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday to give Muscatine County Attorney Jim Barry permission to attem…
