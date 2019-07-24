Age: 33

Home: Kenya

Career: Winner of Beach to Beacon 10k and Falmouth Road Race in 2012 … fifth in IAAF World Cross Country Championships in 2013 … fourth in 5,000 meters at African Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2014.

This year: Second in Cooper River Bridge 10k; third in Cherry Blossom 10-miler; fourth in Bolder Boulder 10k.

At Bix: Third appearance; first in 2012 and 2018.

