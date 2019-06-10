Marie Westerman - 2x3
Mindy Stark

May 18, 2019

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Marie E. Westerman, 84, of Muscatine passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at SunnyBrook, Muscatine.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments