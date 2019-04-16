October 3, 1932-April 15, 2019
DAVENPORT — Marilyn K. Heinrich, 86, of Davenport, formerly of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Marilyn was born in Lawton, Okla., on October 3, 1932, to Clarence and Norma (Bangert) Korthaus.
Marilyn married Willie E. Heinrich on January 3, 1951, in Durant, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2001.
She worked in various occupations and in later years volunteered at Ridgecrest and the Wilton Retirement Community.
She enjoyed bowling, walking and especially dancing with her companion Everett "Duke" Tyler. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
A short service of interment will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton. A luncheon celebrating Marilyn's life will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Inurnment will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Faye Heinrich, of Iowa City, Linda Nieman, of Muscatine, Teresa (Ryan) Reasoner, of Rochester, Ind., and Kathy (Sam) Cooper, of Lexington, S.C.; sons, Keith "Butch" Heinrich of Macomb, Ill., and Nick (Jeannie) Heinrich of Aledo, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and her sister, Emogene Sorgenfrey, of Durant.
She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Marcus Nieman; granddaughter, Vania Hedden; sister, Joyce Foy; and brothers, Tom and Kenneth Korthaus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CureSMA.org in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
