Position: Defensive end

Hometown: Stillwell, Kansas

High School: Blue Valley

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 259 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports: Three stars

Committed: June 12, 2019

Other power-five offers: Kansas

Primary recruiter: Kelton Copeland

