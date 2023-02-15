After a two-year COVID hiatus Stanley Consultants hosted Muscatine sixth and eighth graders on Friday, Feb. 10, for a MATHCOUNTS Competition. The top teams were Mulberry, Susan Clark, and West Liberty middle schools.
Mathcounts with Muscatine students
Related to this story
Logan Elementary students and their families enjoyed a night of science and math with local businesses conducting presentation and activities …
(Left to right) Rock Island High School tech support staff Brendan Sears and math teacher Tim Corwin conquer the final round of the "Hot Shake…
MUSCATINE — Bridges made out of Popsicle sticks and other craft materials may seem like kids’ stuff, but members at Stanley Consultants know h…
MUSCATINE — A group of Muscatine high school students proved themselves top contenders in a field of thousands in an international competition…