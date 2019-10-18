August 2, 1922-October 14, 2019
MUSCATINE - Maxene Janney Richter died on Monday, October 14, 2019, peacefully with Hospice Care at home in Mesa, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Mariposa Gardens Funeral Care, Mesa.
Maxine was born on August 2, 1922, in Muscatine, Iowa, to George and Bessie Janney. She is survived by daughter, Dorajean Landon of Letts, Iowa; son, Konrad and wife Donnell of Mount Carroll, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Janney of Springfield, Illinois; and very close niece, Janiece Barber of Des Plaines, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by husband, Edward Richter, and 15 brothers and sisters. There will be no services by her choice.
