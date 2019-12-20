Mayor Pro Tem Kelcey Brackett swore in Mayor Diana Broderson on Thursday evening for another term in office. Afterward, Broderson swore in incoming council members Dennis Froelich, Dewayne Hopkins, Peggy Gordon, and John Jindrich. All begin their terms on Jan. 1, 2020.
