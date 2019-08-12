Collin McCrabb continued to pick up postseason awards as the Wilton Beaver who just finished his final high school baseball season was not only named Small East team MVP of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series but also was selected as a member of the IHSBCA Academic All-State first team.
The Small East - McCrabb's team - took the title game by a score of 3-2 over the Large West. McCrabb went 2-3 in the championship game with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Separately, McCrabb was named to the all-state academic first team for his work in the classroom.
McCrabb finished the high school season for the Beavers with a .476 batting average, .566 on-base percentage, .976 slugging percentage, 31 runs scored, 15 doubles, nine home runs, 31 RBI and ten stolen bases. Previously, McCrabb was named all-state for Class 2A and a member of the River Valley Conference Elite Team, among other accolades.
