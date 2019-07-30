Bayer Check Photo

Employees from Muscatine’s Bayer plant recommended Muscatine Center for Social Action to receive a $10,000 grant from the Bayer Fund. Funds will be used to enhance the Food Pantry program. The pantry serves about 130 people per day. The MCSA Food Pantry is free to the community and is open for service every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon in the lower level of MCSA at 312 Iowa Avenue in downtown Muscatine. Pictured are, from left, top row: Jason Dornbush and Scott Dahlke. Bottom row: Teresa Cardoza, Jenny Leirness, Ashley Curtis and Shawn Schrader.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments