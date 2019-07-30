Employees from Muscatine’s Bayer plant recommended Muscatine Center for Social Action to receive a $10,000 grant from the Bayer Fund. Funds will be used to enhance the Food Pantry program. The pantry serves about 130 people per day. The MCSA Food Pantry is free to the community and is open for service every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon in the lower level of MCSA at 312 Iowa Avenue in downtown Muscatine. Pictured are, from left, top row: Jason Dornbush and Scott Dahlke. Bottom row: Teresa Cardoza, Jenny Leirness, Ashley Curtis and Shawn Schrader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.