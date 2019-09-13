MUSCATINE – Beginning Sept. 26, people in need of a warm and welcoming living area to relax in with the company of their peers will be able to visit the Muscatine Center for Social Action’s (MCSA) mental health peer drop-in center.
The center, which is located at the MCSA’s location at 312 Iowa Avenue, is free of charge and no appointment is needed. It is collaboration between MCSA and the Robert Young Center, with funding provided by the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region. In addition to an area providing games and puzzles or computer access, the area is also set up to provide access to mental health care. Trained Robert Young Center professionals are in site during all hours of operation for care coordination, group discussions and individual case management.
“It will be a place for people to come in and relax,” Scott Dahlke, executive director of MCSA, said. “There are no requirements, no eligibility and no charge. You can just come in and hang out. We have found people with mental health issues tend to isolate.”
Dahlke commented that most people MCSA’s shelter serves are one-time visitors. He said in these cases people tend to get behind on their bills and end up at the shelter. Once their situation gets straightened out, they leave the program and don’t return. He said the drop-in center is for people returning to the program. In most of these cases, he said, there is some kind of chronic mental health condition that is the underlying cause. He said in discussions to help these people, the idea for the center came up.
Anyone from the community is welcome at the center, Dahlke said. He said the staff can greet people and engage them if mental health services are needed. He stressed mental health treatment is not a requirement for the center.
He said with several mental health services coming together, the center can be an easy access point for the entire system.
The grand opening of the center is at 1 p.m. Sept. 26. Tours will be offered. A silent auction will be held for artwork created by a local artist who has utilized both MCSA and Robert Young Center services. People with questions can call MCSA at (563) 264-3278.
