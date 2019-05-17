Join the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s event planning team from 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Boonie’s to learn more about the walk.

Boonies will donate 20% of their evening proceeds to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.

If you are interested in learning more or in getting involved, planning team members will be available to assist with information and share how to start or join a team, assist with tips on how to raise funds or how to volunteer for the event.

The Walk will take place on Saturday, August 10 at Pearl City Station in Muscatine.

If you can't make Monday's planning meeting, you can still donate, sign up for the walk or volunteer by visiting alz.org/walk on the web or calling 800-272-3900.

