Memorial Day Services at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery, sponsored by Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery and the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, will be 9 a.m. Monday, May 27. The theme for this year is “Remember and Honor.”
Recording artist Jack Carey will be performing patriotic and gospel songs.
The program will be held rain or shine in front of the Life Transition and Cremation Center on the grassy area east of the Mausoleum in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Parking is available at Faith United Church of Christ across the street. A free shuttle from the church to the cemetery will be provided. A limited number of seats will be available for the elderly and handicapped. Lawn chairs are welcome.
