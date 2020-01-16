Michael Bloomberg, former New York City mayor

Entered race: Nov. 24, 2019

Age: 77

Education: B.S., Johns Hopkins University; MBA, Harvard University

Veteran: No

Best known for: The billionaire businessman and philanthropist served three terms as mayor of New York City.

Strength: He could use his considerable personal wealth to bankroll a presidential bid.

Weakness: Getting into the race late; being known as a party-switcher from Democrat to Republican to independent and back to Democrat.

Name: Michael Bloomberg

Age: 77

City, state: New York, NY

Known for: Mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. He's co-founder of Bloomberg L.P., a financial, software, data and media company which includes Bloomberg News. That company revolutionized the distribution of financial information, making Bloomberg a billionaire.

