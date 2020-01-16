Name: Michael Bloomberg
Age: 77
City, state: New York, NY
Known for: Mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013. He's co-founder of Bloomberg L.P., a financial, software, data and media company which includes Bloomberg News. That company revolutionized the distribution of financial information, making Bloomberg a billionaire.
