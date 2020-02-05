Position: Defensive end

Hometown: Elkhorn, Wisconsin

High School: Elkhorn

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Rivals rating: Two stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: Sept. 1, 2018

Other power-five offers: None reported

Primary recruiter: Tim Polasek

