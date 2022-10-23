 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Miller-Meeks speaks on coming campaign

  • Updated
  • 0
MMM

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, a candidate for Iowa's First District, visited Muscatine to speak with the Muscatine County Republicans prior to the Nov. 8, 2022 elections.

 DAVIOD HOTLE

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, a candidate for Iowa's First District, visited Muscatine to speak with the Muscatine County Republicans prior to the Nov. 8, 2022 elections.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News