Miller-Meeks speaks on coming campaign Oct 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 Updated 20 min ago 0 On Friday, U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, a candidate for Iowa's First District, visited Muscatine to speak with the Muscatine County Republicans prior to the Nov. 8, 2022 elections. DAVIOD HOTLE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Friday, U.S. Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, a candidate for Iowa's First District, visited Muscatine to speak with the Muscatine County Republicans prior to the Nov. 8, 2022 elections. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Marianette Miller-meeks Muscatine County Politics District Campaign Iowa Republican Election Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Miller-meeks greets gop