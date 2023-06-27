The Mississippi Mist at Riverside Park will be closed to the public part of the day on Tuesday, June 27, for maintenance. Parks and Recreation Department officials have indicated that the interactive fountain should be turned back on around 2 p.m. depending on weather and any unforeseen maintenance issues.
