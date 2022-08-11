MLB: THURSDAY'S ROUNDP

Rodgers, McMahon go deep, Rockies top Goldschmidt, Cards 8-6

Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon hit back-to-back home runs in a six-run seventh inning, and the Colorado Rockies held off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 on Thursday to secure their first series win since the All-Star break.

The Rockies overcame three more hits from Paul Goldschmidt, including his 27th home run, to improve to 7-14 since July 22.

Former Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado hit his 24th home run to extend his hitting streak to nine games, but struck out looking with two on in the ninth to end it for the Cardinals. They lost for the second time in three tries since winning seven straight.

Jordan Hicks (3-6) walked two with one out in the seventh and was relieved by Génesis Cabrera. Charlie Blackmon pulled a grounder through the right side to snap a 2-all tie and José Iglesias followed with an RBI single up the middle.

Rodgers then belted a first-pitch changeup an estimated 407 feet. The three-run homer made him 10 for 19 over his past four games. McMahon's solo shot to right ended the day for Cabrera, who threw just 13 pitches.

Goldschmidt, who improved his NL-leading batting average to .332, hit a two-run homer and Arenado followed with a solo shot in the eighth off Alex Colomé, but St. Louis got no closer. The Cardinals, who also got a solo home run from Nolan Gorman, saw their lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central sliced to a half-game ahead of their three-game series in St. Louis starting Friday.

Brian Serven added a two-run double and Lucas Gilbreath (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh for Colorado. Daniel Bard loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but got Goldschmidt to ground into an RBI forceout before fanning Arenado with a slider for his 24th save in 26 chances.

Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson allowed four hits and four walks in five innings, while Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez worked around eight hits and struck out six. He got out of a jam in his sixth and final inning when he fanned Paul DeJong and Tyler O'Neil with runners on second and third.

Royals 5, White Sox 3: Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday at Kaufmann Stadium.

Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals, who on back-to-back four-game series for the first time since Aug. 11-18, 2014. Kansas City took three of four from visiting Boston before doing the same to Chicago.

Cease (12-5) allowed three hits and one run — on Pasquatino's homer leading off the second — in six innings as his ERA dropped to 1.96. He has not given up more than one earned run in a game since May 24, a span of 14 starts.

Scott Barlow allowed Andrew Vaughn's homer in the ninth but closed it out for his 18th save in 21 chances.

Pasquantino hit a 3-2 slider into the Royals' bullpen in right field, the 10th homer Cease has allowed this season.

The White Sox loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles in the third, but Grienke struck out Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu and induced Yasmani Grandal's inning-ending grounder.

Lopez put the Royals ahead 3-0 in the seventh with his single against Jose Ruiz, who came on after Joe Kelly allowed two baserunners.

Grandal hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Jose Cuas to get the White Sox within 4-2. Michael A. Taylor had an RBI single for the Royals in the bottom half.