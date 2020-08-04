American League
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, late
Houston at Arizona, late
Texas at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
National League
Tuesday's games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Mets at Washington, late
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, late
San Francisco at Colorado, late
Houston at Arizona, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 5:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!