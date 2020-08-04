You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB
0 comments

MLB

  • Updated
  • 0

American League

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4 

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, late

Houston at Arizona, late

Texas at Oakland, late

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

National League

Tuesday's games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4 

N.Y. Mets at Washington, late

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, late

San Francisco at Colorado, late

Houston at Arizona, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 5:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News