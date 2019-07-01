ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas Rangers.
Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are investigating, but no foul play is suspected at this time.
Skaggs was "an important part of the Angels Family," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time."
Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation.
The left-hander had just pitched on Saturday, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland.
Pirates 18, Cubs 5: Newly-named All-Star Josh Bell slugged three home runs and Pittsburgh hammered out 23 hits in rolling past Chicago.
Bell homered in the first, second and eighth innings and finished the game with four runs scored and seven runs batted in. Adam Frazier and Colin Moran had five hits apiece for the Pirates.
Cubs starting pitcher Advert Alzolay allowed seven runs and 10 hits in just 2 2/3 innings. Bell hit his final homer and the Pirates scored the last three runs in the eighth off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel.
