CHICAGO — Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday for their season-high seventh straight win.

Schwindel’s single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen (0-2) and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Schwindel is batting .441 (15 for 34) with six homers and 14 RBIs during his current eight-game hitting streak.

“The skill set is the prerequisite for being good, and he has it,” Cubs bench coach Andy Green said.

The Reds (73-66) lost for the seventh time in nine games. They dropped to one game back of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Codi Heuer, Scott Effross (2-0) and Adam Morgan combined for three scoreless innings in relief of Justin Steele. Chicago’s bullpen has allowed two earned runs in its last 35 innings.

Tyler Stephenson reached on an infield hit with one out in the seventh, but Heuer got Nick Castellanos to ground into a double play.

Ian Happ hit a three-run homer in the first for the Cubs. Happ is batting .349 (30 for 86) with eight homers and 20 RBIs in his last 23 games.