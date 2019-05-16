The State Historical Society of Iowa’s (SHSI) Mobile Museum recently began its 2019 tour and one of its first stops has been the Louisa County Museum in Wapello, where it opened Thursday and will remain until Sunday.
According to the SHSI website, the 300-square-foot museum was launched in 2017, using a bright-blue, custom-built Winnebago to provide Iowans with an opportunity to view multi-media presentations and artifacts from the society’s collection.
The Louisa County Historical Society (LCHS) invited the traveling museum to Wapello after one of its members, Norma McCormac, Columbus Junction, took a tour during last year’s Iowa State Fair.
McCormac said the tour had impressed her and she quickly began the arrangements to invite the museum to Louisa County.
The mobile museum arrived in Wapello on Wednesday and visited the Wapello Elementary School before going to the county museum. The mobile museum will also visit the Morning Sun Elementary School.
While it’s at the county museum, the mobile unit will be opened from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Volunteers from the LCHS will be on hand, although the tour is self-guided, with a smart phone app available, LCHS member Nancy McGill, Letts, said.
