Girls Basketball
Comets win again: The Class 3A No. 12-ranked West Liberty girls team defeated Northeast 51-46 at home Monday night.
With the win, the Comets move to 15-2 overall and 12-2 in the River Valley Conference South division. Their conference record is tied with West Branch, who are 13-3 overall, for tops in the division. The Bears defeated the Comets 55-43 the first time the teams met.
West Liberty will play next on Friday night at Tipton before getting a rematch with West Branch at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Durant falls to Bellevue: The Wildcats lost in a rout to to the Comets, to the tune of a 65-38 final.
In defeat, the Wildcats drop to 3-12 overall and 3-10 in the River Valley Conference South division. They will play again tonight at home against Wilton.
Boys Basketball
Northeast runs away from West Liberty: The Comet boys team ran into a tough opponent, losing to the Rebels 60-23.
The loss keeps the Comets stuck on two wins for the season. They'll play next on Friday against Tipton on the road. West Liberty lost 66-48 the first time the two teams played back on Dec. 17.
