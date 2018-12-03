Wrestling
Former Columbus coach named to Hall of Fame: Bill Plein headlines the Iowa High School Athletic Association's 2019 Wrestling Hall of Fame class. Plein, who spent 28 season as the Columbus Community wrestling coach, will be honored at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on February 16, 2019 at the State Wrestling Championships.
The coach had a 404-88-1 dual team record during his tenure, making him the 13th coach in state history to surpass 400 wins. The Wildcats won two state titles and three state dual team championships in Pleins' 28 years as head coach. Columbus had 10 individual state champions and nearly 50 place-winners during Plein's run.
He left Columbus and took over at Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville for the 2018-19 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.