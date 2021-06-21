Monday's prep briefs for Muscatine Journal

BETTENDORF — Despite giving up three runs in the first inning and trailing through four, the Muscatine Muskies exploded for a 17-7 victory in the first game of Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball twin bill in Bettendorf.

The Muskies collected 15 runs in their final three at-bats in the opener after trailing 4-2 through four innings.

The offensive standouts were many for the Muskies, who out-hit the Bulldogs 16-11. Doug Custis went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored from the No. 2 spot in the batting order. No. 9 batter Reed Ulses was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. A total of 10 players scored, eight had hits and seven drove in runs.

Bettendorf leadoff batter Zach Garton led his team’s attack with a 4-for-4 effort that included scoring three runs and driving in one. Klayton Bolkema and Jacob Ripple each drove in two runs.

After Game 1, Muscatine had a 13-6 record and the Bulldogs were 5-13.

Wapello 14, Winfield-Mt. Union 4: Wapello rode a hot start to Monday’s 14-4 Southeast Iowa Superconference victory over Winfield-Mt. Union.