More action on COVID-19 vaccine mandates expected

“I’ve tried to keep the focus on the COVID vaccine as opposed to every vaccine,” Whitver said. “But you know, throughout the last two years, it’s putting more of a spotlight onto the vaccine conversation. So where it goes, I don’t know yet.”

Pat Grassley, the Republican House Speaker from New Hartford, said House Republicans have heard concerns primarily over how the COVID-19 vaccines are new and thus have not been studied for possible long-term side effects.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says serious side effects that could cause long-term health problems are “extremely unusual” following vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccines. And the World Health Organization says long-lasting side effects to COVID-19 vaccines are “possible but extremely rare.”

Whitver and Grassley both said any potential legislation could be impacted by the outcome of federal court decisions over vaccine requirements implemented by President Joe Biden’s administration. The requirements, which are on pause while going through the court system, applied to health care workers, federal contractors and businesses with more than 100 employees.