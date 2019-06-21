The opening day of the Muscatine Softball Classic was halted after about 45 minutes of play because of rain. Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption led No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine 3-2 in the top half of the third inning while 5A fifth-ranked Iowa City High and 10th-ranked Muscatine were scoreless in the third inning. Weather pending, Muscatine and City High are scheduled to resume its game at 9 a.m. today at Kent-Stein Park. Assumption and Louisa-Muscatine will not resume their contest. The regularly scheduled games for today at Muscatine will begin around 10:30 a.m.

