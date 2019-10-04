WAPELLO — The relocation of the Wapello District Office of Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative (EILPC) to the former Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) maintenance headquarters on U.S. Highway 61 in Wapello received its first blessing Thursday when the city council gave its initial approval for a zoning reclassification.
The council agreed to send the EILPC’s request for a zoning reclassification of the former DOT site from the current B2 (Business 2) classification to I1 (Industrial 1) to the Wapello Planning and Zoning Commission.
Wapello zoning administrator and city council member Brett Shafer said the referral was the first step the utility needed to take.
“It will need council approval, then it will be voted on by planning and zoning and then back to the council and we’ll have to pass three readings,” Shafer explained to the council.
The EILPC acquired the approximately 3.6-acre DOT site in July after it was closed by the state agency, which consolidated several area maintenance facilities into a new headquarters in Muscatine.
Eric Tackenburg, EILPC Wapello district manager, told the council the EILPC planned to clear the DOT site and build a new operations headquarters there. Tackenburg said the utility’s current location at the corner of Washington Street and U.S. Highway 61 would be sold, along with another site in Wapello where utility poles are stored.
He said the company hoped to begin construction this fall.
The council also received an update from Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt on the current status of several properties where the city has determined dangerous buildings are present.
Marquardt said a building on Isett Street was being renovated, while the owners of an old barn on South Second were in the process of cleaning the building out and would then demolish it.
Meanwhile, Marquardt said the owner of the PAWA Trailer Park was continuing to remove trailers and repair others.
In other action, the council approved hiring Ed Parker, Danville, as the city’s full-time assistant police chief, effective Oct. 7. Parker will receive an annual salary of $59,000.
Parker replaces former assistant chief David Norcross, who resigned his full-time position earlier this year after accepting a motor vehicle officer position with the DOT. Norcross will continue to serve as a part-time Wapello officer.
The council also approved hiring Jimmy James as a part-time city officer at an hourly salary of $21.01. James currently serves as a Louisa County deputy sheriff. Marquardt reported his department will be at full staff when Parker begins his duties next Monday.
In final action, the council agreed to set trick or treat night for Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
