The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 5 p.m.
The Matrix (1999, Science fiction) Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne AMC, 5 p.m.
American Gangster (2007, Crime drama) Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe VH1, 5:30 p.m.
Ghostbusters (1984, Comedy) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd Sundance, 5:30 p.m.
Predators (2010, Science fiction) Adrien Brody, Topher Grace BBC America, 5:30 p.m.
The Incredibles (2004, Children) Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter Freeform, 5:30 p.m.
American History X (1998, Drama) Edward Norton, Edward Furlong Vice, 6 p.m.
Daddy's Perfect Little Girl (2021, Suspense) Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells LMN, 7 p.m.
Groundswell (2022, Romance) Lacey Chabert, Ektor Rivera Hallmark, 7 p.m.
- Muscatine man sentenced to 21 years for sexual abuse
- Iowa nurse who tied elderly patient into wheelchair keeps her license
- Emergency order to stop The Davenport demolition denied
- Serving up Chicago's iconic dishes in Muscatine
- Bond reduction denied for Iowa City man
- Restaurant inspection update: Des Moines eatery closed again for unsanitary kitchen
- Iowa’s largest zoo cited for snow monkey’s death from burns, gangrene
- Business owners, more tenants of The Davenport, file suit
- More than 200,000 Iowa Medicaid members affected in national ransomware attack
- How Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks about his Catholic faith on presidential campaign trail
- Ray Lewis III died from accidental overdose, say Florida police; son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker was 28
- Avenue Subs to temporarily close for safety reasons, temp. location to soon be announced
- Iowa City family among thousands bracing to lose food benefits
- Oregon GOP senators end 6-week walkout after new agreements on abortion, gun bills
- Iowa man accused of sexually abusing, prostituting, extorting, pandering underage girls
Look Who's Stalking (2023, Suspense) Alissa Filoramo, Juliana Destefano Lifetime, 7 p.m.
Shrek Forever After (2010, Children) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy Nick, 7 p.m.
